HELIO™ PRESSURE SHOWER

PORTABLE CAMP SHOWER

Unlike gravity camp showers that need to be hung overhead and produce dismal water pressure, Helio™ rests on the ground and delivers the pressure you need to wash hair, do the dishes, rinse off gear, water your plants, or wash the dog. This high quality innovative portable shower is engineered to last, just like all NEMO products. Helio™ is more portable than its competitors and can be filled from anywhere even without a hose. Its 2.9 gallon capacity is one of the largest on the market and comes with a 7 foot sprayer hose delivering 5-7 minutes of fully pressurized spray.



$99.95
Helio™ is a portable shower system that provides 5-7 minutes of steady water pressure.
System components include an 11 liter (2.9 gallon) portable tank, a 7 foot neoprene hose with spray nozzle, pump, and ventilated carrying case.
Easy-to-use foot pump can’t over-inflate and provides constant water pressure.
The safety strap over the fill port prevents the tank from accidental opening during operation and provides an easy way to transport the tank when filled.
Components stow neatly in a rugged, ventilated carrying case.
Helio™ is ideal for cleaning and rinsing dishes in camp.
Portable showering has never been easier. The tank can be filled with hot water for a satisfying shower in the backcountry.
Keep your Helio™ handy for rinsing off mud and grease immediately after your ride.
Helio™ is the perfect tool for a post-surf rinse. Use the pressurized tank to wash out salt water, clean your wetsuit, and rinse off sand.
Rinse off muddy paws in a flash with Helio™ after a romp in the woods.
