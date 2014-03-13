Rated 5 out of 5 by Mike from Like your faucet back home The Helio provides great water pressure, and enough volume for loads of cleaning tasks at camp. I've used it for dishes, general washing, rinsing boats and feet at the beach, and even for washing the dog at home. Versatile, easy to use, and appears to be super high quality - I think it'll last a long time. The only issue I have with it is drying it out for storage, it's tough to get all the water out.

Rated 5 out of 5 by RyanShaka from Wow, is all I can say!!! Bought this for showering in remote places I surf where there are no showers (won't tell you where) but this is perfect. The best part is fill it with warm water at home wrap it in a towel and after a 2 hour long surf session, you have a warm shower. Not to mention, not having to find a tree to hang it from or getting to rinse my suit and booties before I load them into my trunk . All my buddies are getting these for Christmas, mostly because I'm tired of sharing.... Surf trips up and down the coast will never be the same, and your girlfriend will really appreciate the fact that you smell much better after a shower, instead of just considering the fact that you "were in the ocean" was your shower!

Rated 3 out of 5 by Gerrie from Suggestions Just got the Helio in the mail and have done a few trials. I live in Sweden at 66 dgress north and this is March so the sun is not very high on the horizon even at 12:00 so the results are thereafter ... The first thing that stuck me me was : Why gray and not black? After a few trials with sort of ok results I have actually painted one side of the unit with endelable black ink and have seen considerable improvment. Or wha not a clear window along the side and black back panel? This would probably improve performance greatly! I'll be making YT videos as my expeiments continue. No issues with leaking yet ... :-)

Rated 5 out of 5 by Summit Seeker from "just as advertised"... After looking at all the camp shower options out there, we decided on the Helio because of the ability to pump your own pressure by foot, and not being happy with the inconvenience of the hang up solar models on the market. (Surprised to see this idea wasn't invented years ago.) As for pressure, it won't blast the paint off a car, but it will rinse the soap and shampoo off of one's self. In fact we used it to rinse off most all of our camping equipment after a stormy and muddy weekend. The one thing Nemo could add, would be the availability of their own outdoor privey pop-up shower tent; as the others on the market aren't very good. Overall, we recommend this shower for camping, going to the beach, or any outdoor activity.

Rated 5 out of 5 by YankeeSan from GREAT EQUIPMENT ADDITION Over time I have been learning how to downsize our camping gear. Nemo has accomplished the shower; sink usage; and overall, general purpose cleaning issues with the Helio Pressure Shower. Capacity is ample and pumps up instantly. Unit is compact and light. I read many reviews before purchasing this product. One concern is drying the shower when storing, I drain it out best as possible and hang it in the closet to dry unpacked, and pack it when ready for use. Excellent product! Thanks Nemo!

Rated 5 out of 5 by Former AdirondackMan from For The Gear Junkie Who wants a Happy Wife On the way to Havasupai Falls my wife wanted to stop in Moab, Utah to pick up a needed item. GearHeads Outdoor Outfitters in Moab showed her the Helios and we sent it down by mule with our week's worth of food. What a godsend it was. She used it everyday and it performed like a champ. Once filled and set in the sun it delivers the best system for staying clean. The foot-pump and sprayer worked flawlessly. I SINCERELY recommend this to you as I have the almost 300 members of the outdoor group we started in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Rated 4 out of 5 by sati8d from Great product for a sailboat! I bought this for our cruising sailboat. I leave it on deck all day to get it nice and hot. We take a quick shower after a swim to rinse off the salt and or to take out daily showers...it saves a ton of water. The pressure works quite well - I found if I pump it up about 10 good pumps, it lasts the wet, soap and rinse. I liked it so much, 2 friends have seen it and bought them for their boats as well.Great product, but I find the price point a tad too high - $60-70 would have been better.